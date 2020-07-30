How Much We Should Worry about COVID When Gathering Outside?

After more than four months of limited activity and isolation, Californians have been itching to socialize. Even as cases rise in the state, many have become emboldened to gather in the safest place they can -- outdoors. But how safe is it? Public health officials across the state have been warning against large gatherings that are increasingly popping up at public parks and beaches. We’ll get the latest on what we know about outdoor transmission of COVID-19and the safest ways to see friends and family.