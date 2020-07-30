After more than four months of limited activity and isolation, Californians have been itching to socialize. Even as cases rise in the state, many have become emboldened to gather in the safest place they can -- outdoors. But how safe is it? Public health officials across the state have been warning against large gatherings that are increasingly popping up at public parks and beaches. We’ll get the latest on what we know about outdoor transmission of COVID-19and the safest ways to see friends and family.
How Much We Should Worry about COVID When Gathering Outside?
at 10:00 AM
Customers enjoy an outdoor dining experience in the parking lot of the Glendale Galleria shopping mall on July 29, 2020 in Glendale, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Joseph Allen, director of the Healthy Buildings program and assistant professor of exposure assessment science, Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health
