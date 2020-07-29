KQED is a proud member of
Poet Cathy Park Hong on 'Minor Feelings' and Anti-Asian Racism in the Age of COVID
Forum

Poet Cathy Park Hong on 'Minor Feelings' and Anti-Asian Racism in the Age of COVID

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
Cathy Park Hong (Beowulf Sheehan)

In her new book of essays, "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning," poet Cathy Park Hong weaves memoir with cultural criticism to explore topics of racial identity, shame, politics and capitalism. Hong describes “minor feelings” as "emotions built from the sediments of everyday racial experience and the irritant of having one’s perception of reality constantly questioned or dismissed.” It’s a feeling that’s particularly acute during the pandemic, which she says has “unmasked” a vicious anti-Asian racism. We'll talk to Hong about the book, Asian American identity and anti-Asian racism.

Guests:

Cathy Park Hong, poet; author, "Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning"; professor, Rutgers-Newark University; poetry editor, The New Republic

