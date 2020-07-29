Tech giant Google said Monday it would delay bringing workers back to the office until summer 2021. The company’s decision reflects a massive change that started in March when millions of white collar employees shifted to working from home. Some employers were pleasantly surprised at how productive their workers could be without the office setting. Freedom from commutes and strict working schedules has been a boon to many workers who now have more time to cook, exercise, and sleep. Still, some workers may find it harder to thrive from behind a computer screen. We talk to experts about the shift to working from home and whether it’s a sustainable model for the long term.
Employers and Workers Question What Is -- And Isn’t Working -- About Working From Home
52 min
at 9:00 AM
The Google headquarters on September 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. Courtney McCluney, assistant professor of organizational behavior, Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations
Laurel Farrer, founder, Distribute Consulting and the Remote Work Association
David Streitfeld, reporter, New York Times
