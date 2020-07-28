More federal officers are reportedly headed to Portland as protests there continue to gain momentum. So far the Trump administration’s response has led to civil rights lawsuits and proposed legislation in Congress to limit the role of federal law enforcement in U.S. cities, as protestors have been injured by tear gas, rubber bullets and other acts of force. Activists remain resolute and say the protests, which now exceed 60 days, will continue until their demands, like defunding the police, are met. Reporters for Oregon Public Broadcasting join us to discuss the latest news.
Trump Administration to Send More Federal Officers to Portland
at 10:00 AM
Federal police confront protesters in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse as the city experiences another night of unrest on July 26, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Guests:
Rebecca Ellis, city hall reporter, Oregon Public Broadcasting
Jonathan Levinson, multimedia reporter and producer, Oregon Public Broadcasting
