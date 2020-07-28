Trump Administration to Send More Federal Officers to Portland

More federal officers are reportedly headed to Portland as protests there continue to gain momentum. So far the Trump administration’s response has led to civil rights lawsuits and proposed legislation in Congress to limit the role of federal law enforcement in U.S. cities, as protestors have been injured by tear gas, rubber bullets and other acts of force. Activists remain resolute and say the protests, which now exceed 60 days, will continue until their demands, like defunding the police, are met. Reporters for Oregon Public Broadcasting join us to discuss the latest news.