Experiences of Translating for Family Members as a Kid
Experiences of Translating for Family Members as a Kid

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
Last week on Forum, during a segment about the disproportionately high coronavirus infection rates among Latinos in California, we heard from 10-year- old Maggie. She called on behalf of her Spanish-speaking parents to ask whether her parents could get COVID-19 more than once. It was a moment that resonated with Adriana Morga, a digital producer for KQED en Español, who tweeted after the show "that was the epitome of what immigrant children have to do in order to get information to their parents." The tweet soon went viral, with people sharing their own experiences translating for family members. Morga featured some of those responses in a recent article and asked for others to submit their stories. We'll hear some of them and talk to Morga about the importance of equal access to information.

Guests:

Adriana Morga, digital producer, KQED en Español

