Coronavirus Disproportinately Hits Latinos in California
Coronavirus Disproportinately Hits Latinos in California

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
A Latino worker wearing a facemask and gloves crosses the street in the Westlake area by MacArthur Park, Los Angeles. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Across California, Latinos have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. They make up about 39 percent of the state’s population, but account for 55 percent of reported infections. Community leaders are calling for more resources to help reduce the spread and risks for Latinos, many of whom have to work outside the home. The pandemic has been especially burdensome for undocumented people and low-income workers -- a significant component of the Latino population. We look at what can be done to blunt the sharp rise in case counts.

Guests:

Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, professor and chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics and professor of medicine, UCSF School of Medicine

Jacqueline Martinez Garcel, CEO, Latino Community Foundation, based in San Francisco

Tatiana Sanchez, immigration and civil rights reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

