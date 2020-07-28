What Happens if Trump Resists Stepping Down?

In a recent interview, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump if he'd accept the Nov. 3 election results. Refusing to say yes or no, Trump responded that he'd "have to see." That hedge is exactly what constitutional law expert Lawrence Douglas is worried about. In his new book, "Will He Go: President Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020," Douglas explains why he's concerned about a close or contested election and the potential consequences if President Trump rejects electoral defeat. We’ll talk to Douglas about his book.