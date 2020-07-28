KQED is a proud member of
What Happens if Trump Resists Stepping Down?
The Takeaway
Absentee Ballots

During the pandemic many people are turning to absentee ballots as a way to protect themselves from the coronavirus while still participating in the voting process. But absentee voting has a much higher rate of error than going to the polls in person. In the recent primary elections in Wisconsin, around 23,000 ballots were rejected, roughly the same amount as President Trump’s margin of victory in 2016. The Takeaway speaks with APM Report's Tom Scheck about his investigation into the Wisconsin primaries and what it could mean in November for other states grappling with increasing numbers in vote by mail.see more
Forum

What Happens if Trump Resists Stepping Down?

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Lawrence Douglas (Photo Credit: Maria Stenzel)

In a recent interview, Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump if he'd accept the Nov. 3 election results. Refusing to say yes or no, Trump responded that he'd "have to see." That hedge is exactly what constitutional law expert Lawrence Douglas is worried about. In his new book, "Will He Go: President Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020," Douglas explains why he's concerned about a close or contested election and the potential consequences if President Trump rejects electoral defeat. We’ll talk to Douglas about his book.

Guests:

Lawrence Douglas, professor of law, Amherst College; author, "Will He Go: President Trump and the Looming Election Meltdown in 2020"

