During the past few months, many common rituals for dealing with grief and loss have been completely disrupted. Family members can no longer hold the hand of a dying loved one in the hospital. Funerals and memorials have migrated online depriving mourners the chance to give a hug or offer sympathy in person. On top of that, many people are also feeling a deep sense of loss over other aspects of our lives -- jobs, social outings, hobbies, vacations, routines -- that are now gone because of the pandemic. We talk with experts about how to take a new approach to grief and loss amid the coronavirus pandemic.
How To Deal with Grief And Loss During the Coronavirus Pandemic
at 9:00 AM
Nurses and healthcare workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of coronavirus during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on April 10, 2020 in New York City. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Dr. BJ Miller, co-author, "A Beginner's Guide to the End"; president and counselor at Mettle Health, a palliative care provider
Toni Miles, professor of epidemiology and biostatistics, University of Georgia
Gina Kornfield, pediatric palliative care social worker and bereavement counselor and coordinator, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital
Leslie Gray Streeter, author, “Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books With Words Like ‘Journey’ in the Title”
Sponsored