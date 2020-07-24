How To Deal with Grief And Loss During the Coronavirus Pandemic

During the past few months, many common rituals for dealing with grief and loss have been completely disrupted. Family members can no longer hold the hand of a dying loved one in the hospital. Funerals and memorials have migrated online depriving mourners the chance to give a hug or offer sympathy in person. On top of that, many people are also feeling a deep sense of loss over other aspects of our lives -- jobs, social outings, hobbies, vacations, routines -- that are now gone because of the pandemic. We talk with experts about how to take a new approach to grief and loss amid the coronavirus pandemic.