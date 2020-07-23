Trump To Send 'Surge' of Federal Forces to Chicago and Albuquerque to Quell Violent Crime

Federal police stand guard on Salmon Street after pushing protesters away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 21, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.

Federal police stand guard on Salmon Street after pushing protesters away from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse on July 21, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

President Trump announced Wednesday that he's sending hundreds of federal law enforcement officers to Chicago and Albuquerque to drive down violent crime. The move comes amid ongoing tensions in Portland, Oregon, where unidentifiable federal agents have sprayed tear gas in crowds and beaten civilians protesting police violence. Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that the new federal deployments, which are part of the administration's "Operation Legend," will focus on crime fighting, not protecting federal property. We'll discuss the latest.

Guests:

Michael Chertoff , executive chairman and co-founder, the Chertoff Group; Former Secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush; author, "Exploding Data: Reclaiming Our Cyber Security in the Digital Age"

Josh Campbell , law enforcement analyst, CNN; former FBI agent; author, "Crossfire Hurricane: Inside Donald Trump's War on the FBI"