Destruction of Evidence in Vallejo Police Shooting Spurs Calls for Federal Investigation
Forum

Destruction of Evidence in Vallejo Police Shooting Spurs Calls for Federal Investigation

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

California’s Attorney General announced an investigation into the Vallejo police department after reports that evidence in the police shooting of Sean Monterrosa was destroyed. 22 year old Monterrosa was kneeling when an officer, mistaking a hammer for a gun, fired shots through the windshield of the police truck, killing him. Vallejo police last week confirmed that the police windshield was later destroyed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined Vallejo city officials in calling for the FBI to investigate. Forum discusses the case and the troubled Vallejo police department which has shot more people per capita than neighboring cities.

Guests:

Ericka Cruz Guevarra, producer, KQED's the Bay podcast

Brian Krans, investigative reporter working with the nonprofit newsroom Open Vallejo

