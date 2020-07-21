KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Political Fight Threatens to Derail Caltrain Funding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Political Fight Threatens to Derail Caltrain Funding Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A Caltrain train pulls into the Palo Alto station. (Don DeBold/Flickr)

Caltrain, the light-rail system that runs from San Francisco to Silicon Valley, faces dire financial straits after a 98% drop in ridership during the coronavirus pandemic and now, a dispute over a key future funding source. Caltrain officials are pushing to put a 0.125 percent sales tax measure on San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara county ballots this November. But the fate of that measure is uncertain after two San Francisco Supervisors blocked that board from voting to put it on the ballot. We look at the future of Caltrain as officials warn of a possible shutdown.

Guests:

Dan Brekke, editor and reporter, KQED News

Charles Stone, member, Caltrain Board of Directors, and Belmont vice mayor

Sponsored