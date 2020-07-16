Dispute Over Caltrain Management Threatens to Derail Planned Tax Measure

Supervisor Walton, who is one of San Francisco's three representatives on the Joint Powers Board, cited that "lopsided relationship" in explaining why he decided not to introduce legislation Tuesday that would have begun the process of putting the tax measure on the ballot. He said other factors, such as the city's pandemic-fueled budget crisis and other taxes that may appear on the ballot, also influenced his decision.

"I cannot support a one-eighth-cent tax for Caltrain here in San Francisco with these issues and due to the fact that San Francisco has no true voice on the Joint Powers Board," Walton said. "This would be true taxation without representation."

He said that the current governance structure means that "San Francisco voters and San Francisco leadership don't actually make decisions as to what happens with the railroad. But yet we pay millions of dollars into the railroad each year. This inequitable relationship has to change."

Peskin said opposing the Caltrain tax "was not a decision we came to lightly." He insisted that he and Walton "continue to support Caltrain as a regional resource" but are determined to "move the governance model and the funding model into the 21st century" by creating an independent agency to run the rail service.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors member Dave Pine, the chair of the Joint Powers Board, said while changes in governance need to be considered, he questions whether it makes sense to create what in essence would be a new transit agency while the region is in the beginning stages of trying to streamline and simplify its public transportation network.

"The Bay Area has more than 20 different transit districts. There's a lot of discussion now about 'seamless Bay Area' and having fewer agencies instead of more," Pine said. "It's no small thing to go and create a new transit agency."