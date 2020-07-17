San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo Discusses His Police Reform Plan

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo recently released a nine-point proposal to revamp the city’s embattled police department. He says the plan will “reform, not defund the police” while “squarely addressing nationwide outrage over racial injustice and police brutality”. But critics of Liccardo’s plan are calling for more significant and swift changes to the department that was recently marred in a scandal involving racist behavior by officers. Liccardo joins us to talk about police reform and other issues facing the city, including shutdown orders that are dealing a financial blow to many households and businesses.