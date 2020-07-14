Community Activists in San Jose Dubious About Mayor's Police Reform Plan

"These are several very substantive changes which are proposed for how we will ensure that San Jose continues to be at the forefront of police accountability," Liccardo said in a press conference unveiling the plan. In an interview with KQED, he noted that he had consulted with faith leaders and members of civil rights organizations in San Jose.

Moore was on that list, but said his organization wasn't very involved.

"There were a group of community meetings that were held and I think a member from my organization attended," Moore said. "But we did not give a thumbs up to any policies."

Moore's organization wants the SJPD to stop using carotid chokeholds and no longer apply for federally provided military equipment, among other reforms. But he isn't waiting on these changes to come from the local level, he said, because some may soon be addressed in state or national legislation.

"If we get it passed statewide, they'll have to fall in," Moore said.

AB 1196, for example, would ban police from using chokeholds. Another, AB 66, would ban police from not only firing rubber bullets into a crowd, but also using tear gas and pepper spray.

"Oftentimes local governments can be more nimble," said state Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, who introduced AB 66. "But I would say that on an issue of this nature, it makes sense to have a statewide standard so you don't have one police department or one city responding in one manner and then you go a few miles over to another city and they're handling protests in a different nature."

But Jack Glaser, a UC Berkeley criminal justice professor, disagrees. "Policing is largely regulated at the local level anyway," he said.