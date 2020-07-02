San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Reform Plan for the City's Police Department

In the wake of calls to defund the police and protests in front of his own home, last week, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a nine-point plan aimed at reforming the city's police department. The plan includes increasing transparency on personnel decisions, banning the use of rubber bullets, and conducting independent investigations into police misconduct. Liccardo calls his plan the first step among many. Critics say it is not enough, and point to the recent Facebook scandal involving off-duty San Jose police officers posting racist comments as reason for more wide-reaching reform.