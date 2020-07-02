KQED is a proud member of
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Reform Plan for the City's Police Department
Unique Parade

Around the United States, Fourth of July celebrations will be anything but typical. In suburban Ohio, one small community is determined to put on their annual parade. But social distancing will make this year's parade different. Morning Edition looks at how residents are marching an annual tradition forward, with a unique twist.see more
Forum

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo's Reform Plan for the City's Police Department

Michael Krasny
at 9:30 AM
A San Jose Police patrol car. (Thomas Hawk/Flickr)

In the wake of calls to defund the police and protests in front of his own home, last week, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo issued a nine-point plan aimed at reforming the city's police department. The plan includes increasing transparency on personnel decisions, banning the use of rubber bullets, and conducting independent investigations into police misconduct. Liccardo calls his plan the first step among many. Critics say it is not enough, and point to the recent Facebook scandal involving off-duty San Jose police officers posting racist comments as reason for more wide-reaching reform.

Guests:

Raj Jayadev, founder and executive director, Silicon Valley De-Bug

Adhiti Bandlamudi, Silicon Valley Reporter, KQED

