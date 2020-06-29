Yesterday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video that included one of his supporters yelling “white power” in response to protesters. Trump thanked the "great people" in the video. The president later deleted the tweet and the White House said he had not heard the racist chant in the video, which depicted arguments among residents of The Villages, a predominantly white and conservative Florida retirement community. Some critics said the president was trying to distract attention from another growing scandal: an intelligence report that concluded Russia had paid a bounty to the Taliban to kill American troops serving in Afghanistan. We’ll talk about those two stories and more with GOP political consultant Mike Madrid.
President Trump Retweets Racist Video, Deletes After Outcry
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC: US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office about the widening Coronavirus crisis on March 11, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Guests:
Mike Madrid, Co-founder, The Lincoln Project, a group of leading Republicans trying to prevent the re-election of President Donald Trump. Political consultant and Partner at GrassrootsLab.
