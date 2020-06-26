Coronavirus Outbreaks Hit More California Nursing Homes

The state Department of Public Health reported this week that 75 patients and staff at a nursing home in Concord were infected with coronavirus resulting in at least 14 deaths. Nursing homes throughout the state have experienced outbreaks and yet, many facilities are still not conducting widespread or consistent testing for the virus. As outbreaks continue popping up, advocates warn that precautions are inadequate. We discuss the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes and what challenges facilities face amid the pandemic.