Coronavirus Outbreaks Hit More California Nursing Homes
Political Breakdown
Political Breakdown

Dealing with COVID: California vs. Florida

With cases of COVID-19 rising in both California and Florida, host Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos discuss how the two states managed the crisis very differently. Also Nicole Gill with the new watchdog group Accountable Tech will talk about the need to tighten controls on Twitter and Facebook to prevent the spread of disinformation before the November election.
Forum

Coronavirus Outbreaks Hit More California Nursing Homes

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
 (Daisy-Daisy / iStock)

The state Department of Public Health reported this week that 75 patients and staff at a nursing home in Concord were infected with coronavirus resulting in at least 14 deaths. Nursing homes throughout the state have experienced outbreaks and yet, many facilities are still not conducting widespread or consistent testing for the virus. As outbreaks continue popping up, advocates warn that precautions are inadequate. We discuss the spread of coronavirus in nursing homes and what challenges facilities face amid the pandemic.

Guests:

Molly Peterson, science reporter, KQED News

