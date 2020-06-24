KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Black Medical Workers Reflect on the Front Lines of Covid and Racism
Fresh Air
2:00 am – 3:00 amFresh Air

Susan Burton

Writer Susan Burton has written a new memoir about her relationship to food, titled “Empty.” She’s struggled with eating disorders, anorexia and sometimes compulsive eating, since her adolescence. She also recently wrote an article about how difficult it is for people with eating disorders to be sheltering at home during the pandemic, constantly adjacent to the refrigerator. She’s an editor at This American Life and has written for The New Yorker, Slate, and New York magazine.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
2:00 am – 3:00 amFresh Air

Susan Burton

Writer Susan Burton has written a new memoir about her relationship to food, titled “Empty.” She’s struggled with eating disorders, anorexia and sometimes compulsive eating, since her adolescence. She also recently wrote an article about how difficult it is for people with eating disorders to be sheltering at home during the pandemic, constantly adjacent to the refrigerator. She’s an editor at This American Life and has written for The New Yorker, Slate, and New York magazine.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Black Medical Workers Reflect on the Front Lines of Covid and Racism

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
People kneel as doctors, nurses and other health care workers participate in a "White Coats for Black Lives" event in solidarity with George Floyd and other black Americans killed by police officers, at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, California on June 11, 2020.  ( MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Many Black medical workers are now finding themselves on the front lines of two epidemics -- Covid 19 and systemic racism.  We’ll talk with a panel of African American medical professionals at different levels of their careers who are writing and  reflecting on their roles during this time. “My brown skin is protected by blue scrubs, by a hospital ID that says “Stanford,” and “MEDICAL STUDENT” in big blue letters,” writes Dasha Savage, “ The black gunshot wound patients I meet in the trauma bay don’t have that luxury.” We’ll talk with Savage and participants in Stanford's Writing Medicine program about race, the medical system and how they are processing the events of today.

Guests:

Laurel Braitman, director of writing and storytelling, Stanford School of Medicine's Medicine and the Muse Program

Dr. Iris Gibbs, professor of radiation oncology and neurosurgery, Stanford University

Dr. Brandon Turner, resident, Harvard University radiation oncology program

Dr. Adjoa Boateng, anesthesiologist and critical care fellow, Stanford Hospital

Sponsored