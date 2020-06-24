Black Medical Workers Reflect on the Front Lines of Covid and Racism

Many Black medical workers are now finding themselves on the front lines of two epidemics -- Covid 19 and systemic racism. We’ll talk with a panel of African American medical professionals at different levels of their careers who are writing and reflecting on their roles during this time. “My brown skin is protected by blue scrubs, by a hospital ID that says “Stanford,” and “MEDICAL STUDENT” in big blue letters,” writes Dasha Savage, “ The black gunshot wound patients I meet in the trauma bay don’t have that luxury.” We’ll talk with Savage and participants in Stanford's Writing Medicine program about race, the medical system and how they are processing the events of today.