Many Black medical workers are now finding themselves on the front lines of two epidemics -- Covid 19 and systemic racism. We’ll talk with a panel of African American medical professionals at different levels of their careers who are writing and reflecting on their roles during this time. “My brown skin is protected by blue scrubs, by a hospital ID that says “Stanford,” and “MEDICAL STUDENT” in big blue letters,” writes Dasha Savage, “ The black gunshot wound patients I meet in the trauma bay don’t have that luxury.” We’ll talk with Savage and participants in Stanford's Writing Medicine program about race, the medical system and how they are processing the events of today.
Black Medical Workers Reflect on the Front Lines of Covid and Racism
at 10:00 AM
People kneel as doctors, nurses and other health care workers participate in a "White Coats for Black Lives" event in solidarity with George Floyd and other black Americans killed by police officers, at the Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, California on June 11, 2020. ( MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Laurel Braitman, director of writing and storytelling, Stanford School of Medicine's Medicine and the Muse Program
Dr. Iris Gibbs, professor of radiation oncology and neurosurgery, Stanford University
Dr. Brandon Turner, resident, Harvard University radiation oncology program
Dr. Adjoa Boateng, anesthesiologist and critical care fellow, Stanford Hospital
