Communities Push to Remove Police From Schools
Forum

Communities Push to Remove Police From Schools

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Oakland School Police chief Jeff Godown (R) talks with Oakland Unified School District staff during an active shooter training in 2018. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Oakland Unified School District board will consider a resolution that calls for dismantling the district’s dedicated police department. One group, the Black Organizing Project, has advocated for nearly a decade to shift resources from police officers to social workers, therapists or counselors. Studies show that Black and Latino students are disproportionately disciplined more harshly than other students, which advocates say is an extension of racism and criminalization of people of color. Meanwhile, police officials say that even if the district eliminates its department, Oakland schools will still need police to respond when students are victims of crime and abuse. We dive into the debate over school policing.

Guests:

Jeff Godown, chief of police, Oakland School Police Department

Jessica Black, organizing director, Black Organizing Project, an Oakland organization working for racial, social, and economic justice

Jumoke Hinton Hodge, board member, Oakland Unified School District

Roseann Torres, board member, Oakland Unified School District, who co-sponsored a resolution to eliminate the district's dedicated police department

