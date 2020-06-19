KQED is a proud member of
Theater Collaboration Celebrates Juneteenth with Play that Explores Difficult Conversations About Race
Morning Edition
Morning Edition
Forum

Theater Collaboration Celebrates Juneteenth with Play that Explores Difficult Conversations About Race

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
To commemorate Juneteenth, the celebration of emancipation from slavery, nearly 40 Bay Area theaters and others nationwide are collaborating on a project to bring a thought-provoking play about race into people’s homes. As part of The Juneteenth Theater Justice Project, staged readings of playwright Vincent Terrell Durham’s play, “Polar Bears, Black Boys and Prairie Fringed Orchids”, will be live streamed from theaters around the country on Zoom on June 19th. We’ll talk with the playwright and the project leader about the play and what a celebration of freedom means in a time of heightened attention to  systemic racism.

Guests:

Aldo Billingslea, Bay Area theater veteran and professor of theater, Santa Clara University; leader of the Juneteenth Theater Justice Project

Vincent Terrell Durham, playwright, Polar Bears, Black Boys and Prairie Fringed Orchids

