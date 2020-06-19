KQED is a proud member of
Balancing Health and the Economy During COVID-19
Balancing Health and the Economy During COVID-19

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA: Storefronts sit boarded up on June 11, 2020 in San Francisco, California. Economic worries due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continue as an additional 1.5 million people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the past week. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted this week to ask the state to provide the city with more latitude in moving up dates for reopening things like bars, indoor dining, and hair salons.  San Francisco is one of only six counties in the state that had not yet sought this flexibility around reopening.  The move comes at a time when officials are working to strike a balance between keeping residents safe and COVID-19 hospitalizations manageable while gradually reopening the economy.  More than 243,000 Californians filed for unemployment last week, and while many San Franciscans are struggling to stay afloat, the pandemic has also exposed long-term economic inequities.  In this hour, we talk with San Francisco health and economy officials about how they balance those concerns.

Guests:

Grant Colfax, director, San Francisco Department of Public Health

Joaquín Torres, director, Office of Economic and Workforce Development - City and County of San Francisco

Carmen Chu, assessor-recorder, City and County of San Francisco and co-chair of the city's economic recovery task force

Tomas Aragon, health officer, City and County of San Francisco

