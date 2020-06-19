Balancing Health and the Economy During COVID-19

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted this week to ask the state to provide the city with more latitude in moving up dates for reopening things like bars, indoor dining, and hair salons. San Francisco is one of only six counties in the state that had not yet sought this flexibility around reopening. The move comes at a time when officials are working to strike a balance between keeping residents safe and COVID-19 hospitalizations manageable while gradually reopening the economy. More than 243,000 Californians filed for unemployment last week, and while many San Franciscans are struggling to stay afloat, the pandemic has also exposed long-term economic inequities. In this hour, we talk with San Francisco health and economy officials about how they balance those concerns.