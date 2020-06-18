KQED is a proud member of
'White Fragility' Author Robin DiAngelo on What White People Can Do to Address Racism
Protest Laws

Over the past few months, some states have been quietly passing laws to criminalize fossil fuel protests while the coronavirus has raged on. Now, more states are jumping aboard and considering similar legislation. With the power of protest on full display across the country, The Takeaway looks at what states, including Kentucky, South Dakota and West Virginia, are doing to try and prevent environmental uprisings in the future, and what that could mean for other types of protest and First Amendment rights.see more
Forum

'White Fragility' Author Robin DiAngelo on What White People Can Do to Address Racism

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Social justice educator Robin DiAngelo's book, “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism”, is one of a number of books on race topping bestseller lists as many people seek to educate themselves amid protests against racism and racist policing. In the book, she invites white people to examine their role in upholding systemic racism and to confront the defensiveness or "fragility" she says they can exhibit when challenged on their ideas about race. We'll talk to DiAngelo about her book, the ongoing protests and her thoughts on what white people can do to address racism.

Guests:

Robin DiAngelo, author, "White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism"; consultant on issues of racial and social justice

