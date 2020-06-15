Stockton Mayor Tubbs on Police Accountability and Guaranteed Income During a Pandemic

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs made headlines in early 2019 when the city began giving $500 each month to 125 randomly selected individuals. The mayor has said that the trial program--which was recently extended through next year-- is an important tool to help residents overcome poverty and disastrous events. As San Joaquin County sees the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, we'll hear how Stockton is faring. We'll also get the mayor’s thoughts on how to combat police brutality.