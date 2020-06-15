KQED is a proud member of
Stockton Mayor Tubbs on Police Accountability and Guaranteed Income During a Pandemic
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
Forum

Stockton Mayor Tubbs on Police Accountability and Guaranteed Income During a Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs (Credit: Cameron Burns)

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs made headlines in early 2019 when the city began giving $500 each month to 125 randomly selected individuals. The mayor has said that the trial program--which was recently extended through next year-- is an important tool to help residents overcome poverty and disastrous events. As San Joaquin County sees the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began, we'll hear how Stockton is faring.  We'll also get the mayor’s thoughts on how to combat police brutality.

Guests:

Michael Tubbs, mayor, City of Stockton

