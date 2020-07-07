KQED is a proud member of
Fox Anchor Chris Wallace on Coronavirus, Protests, and ‘Countdown to 1945’
Forum

Fox Anchor Chris Wallace on Coronavirus, Protests, and ‘Countdown to 1945’

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Fox News anchor and moderator Chris Wallace asks the candidates a question during the third U.S. presidential debate on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Last month, when many Fox News hosts were putting a positive spin on President Trump’s low-turnout Tulsa rally, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace didn’t mince words. “The arena was empty,” he told a Trump aide, adding that the campaign looked “silly” for not owning up to the crowd size. Moments like these have earned Wallace the ire of Trump, but the anchor also takes heat for his association with the controversial conservative network. Wallace joins Forum to talk about the latest headlines and his new book “Countdown 1945,”an account of the days between the election of Harry Truman and the bombing of Hiroshima. 

Guests:

Chris Wallace,

