KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Raising Black Children in America
The World
9:00 pm – 10:00 pmThe World

Global Perspective

In Asia, across Europe, Africa and the Americas – people around the globe are watching what is happening on America’s streets, in the halls of Congress and the White House. The World gets a global perspective on events that are happening right here.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The World
9:00 pm – 10:00 pmThe World

Global Perspective

In Asia, across Europe, Africa and the Americas – people around the globe are watching what is happening on America’s streets, in the halls of Congress and the White House. The World gets a global perspective on events that are happening right here.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Raising Black Children in America

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Families participate in a children's march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and national protests against police brutality on June 9, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have led to renewed calls for racial equality and justice across the U.S. They have also reinforced numerous fears that many parents have about raising black children -- fears that their child could be killed while jogging or sleeping in their home or otherwise “living while black.” In this hour of Forum, we’ll talk about the distinct challenges of raising black children in America. And we want to hear from you: Are you the parent of a black child? What’s been your experience?

Guests:

Macheo Payne, executive director, Community & Youth Outreach; director of community engagement, California Children's Trust

Marita Golden, award-winning journalist; author, "Saving Our Sons: Raising Black Children in a Turbulent World"

Brianna Holt, writer, “Now I Understand Why My Parents Were So Strict” in The Atlantic

Sponsored