The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have led to renewed calls for racial equality and justice across the U.S. They have also reinforced numerous fears that many parents have about raising black children -- fears that their child could be killed while jogging or sleeping in their home or otherwise “living while black.” In this hour of Forum, we’ll talk about the distinct challenges of raising black children in America. And we want to hear from you: Are you the parent of a black child? What’s been your experience?
Raising Black Children in America
at 10:00 AM
Families participate in a children's march in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and national protests against police brutality on June 9, 2020 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Macheo Payne, executive director, Community & Youth Outreach; director of community engagement, California Children's Trust
Marita Golden, award-winning journalist; author, "Saving Our Sons: Raising Black Children in a Turbulent World"
Brianna Holt, writer, “Now I Understand Why My Parents Were So Strict” in The Atlantic
Sponsored