KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
What Would It Mean to Defund the Police?
Marketplace
1:30 am – 2:00 amMarketplace

Uncertainty Abroad

With high unemployment and many industries on the ropes, economic uncertainty is high these days. But could uncertainty in the U.S. also mean uncertainty abroad?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
1:30 am – 2:00 amMarketplace

Uncertainty Abroad

With high unemployment and many industries on the ropes, economic uncertainty is high these days. But could uncertainty in the U.S. also mean uncertainty abroad?see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

What Would It Mean to Defund the Police?

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Demonstrators fill the intersection at 14th and Broadway in Oakland at a protest against police violence on June 3, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Protesters rallying against police brutality across the country are also calling to “defund police.” One idea is to divert money from police departments into social services that can prevent crime and address its causes. Proponents say cities need to radically overhaul their systems of policing after years of failed reform efforts. The mayors of San Francisco and Los Angeles say they support the idea. We dive into the concept of defunding police and overhauling law enforcement in America.

Guests:

Nikki Jones, professor of African American studies, UC Berkeley and author of "The Chosen Ones: Black Men and the Politics of Redemption"

Christy Lopez, law professor, Georgetown University and former Department of Justice investigator

Sponsored