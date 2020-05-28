Historic SpaceX Launch Set to Saturday

SpaceX called off a rocket launch for NASA on Wednesday that would’ve been the first time astronauts launched into space from US soil since 2011 and the first time ever that a privately developed spacecraft took humans into Earth's orbit. The mission would have taken NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the International Space Station, but it was called off 17 minutes before liftoff because of weather conditions. The launch is now slated for this Saturday. In this hour, we’ll discuss where SpaceX stands with regard to the launch and what the mission means for the future of space exploration.