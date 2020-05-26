Comparing Global Responses to Coronavirus

While fears grow that Latin America may become the next hotspot for COVID-19, experts are searching for answers as to what policy responses work best -- why some countries are able to stop the spread and why some are struggling to contain the virus. Comparisons are difficult, however, because countries have varying healthcare systems and can even count coronavirus deaths differently. In this hour, we talk with experts about what measures governments around the world have taken and how those measures may have influenced the fatalities and economic damage caused by COVID-19.