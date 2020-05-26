KQED is a proud member of
Comparing Global Responses to Coronavirus
Forum

Comparing Global Responses to Coronavirus

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Costumed royal guards take part in a 'changing of the guards' ceremony at Gyeongbokgung palace in Seoul on May 21, 2020. The ceremony has been re-started following a hiatus due to preventative measures against COVID-19. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

While fears grow that Latin America may become the next hotspot for COVID-19, experts are searching for answers as to what policy responses work best -- why some countries are able to stop the spread and why some are struggling to contain the virus. Comparisons are difficult, however, because countries have varying healthcare systems and can even count coronavirus deaths differently. In this hour, we talk with experts about what measures governments around the world have taken and how those measures may have influenced the fatalities and economic damage caused by COVID-19.

Guests:

Thomas Hale, associate professor, Oxford University

Ashish Jha, director, Harvard Global Health Institute and professor of Global Health, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health

