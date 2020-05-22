New Book Showcases the 'Legendary Children' in Drag History and 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Each season of the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the world’s most famous drag queen, RuPaul, seeks to crown “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Launched 11 years ago, the show is an Emmy-winning hit that has catapulted the careers of dozens of drag queens and amassed a huge international fanbase. In their new book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer of Life,” pop culture bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez highlight the roots of drag culture and the LGBTQ history that inform the beloved reality show. We’ll talk to Fitzgerald and Marquez, who are known for being “fabulous and opinionated” on their blog, about the significance of drag culture and what the art of drag can offer us in these challenging times.

Guests:

Tom Fitzgerald , co-founder and blogger, Tom and Lorenzo blog; co-author, "Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life"



Lorenzo Marquez , co-founder and blogger, Tom and Lorenzo blog; co-author, "Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life"