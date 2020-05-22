KQED is a proud member of
New Book Showcases the 'Legendary Children' in Drag History and 'RuPaul's Drag Race'
The Takeaway
The Takeaway

Hazard Pay

Major companies like Amazon, Walmart and Starbucks are ending hazard pay for their essential employees, despite working conditions still being hazardous. In some cases, as people begin to feel more comfortable going out, working in retail and at grocery stores could become even more dangerous. The Takeaway looks at what hazard pay has been historically, and how its definition has changed during the pandemic.see more
Forum

New Book Showcases the 'Legendary Children' in Drag History and 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
 (Cheyne Gallarde / Courtesy of Penguin)

Each season of the reality TV show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the world’s most famous drag queen, RuPaul, seeks to crown “America’s Next Drag Superstar.” Launched 11 years ago, the show is an Emmy-winning hit that has catapulted the careers of dozens of drag queens and amassed a huge international fanbase. In their new book “Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer of Life,” pop culture bloggers Tom Fitzgerald and Lorenzo Marquez highlight the roots of drag culture and the LGBTQ history that inform the beloved reality show. We’ll talk to Fitzgerald and Marquez, who are known for being “fabulous and opinionated” on their blog, about the significance of drag culture and what the art of drag can offer us in these challenging times.

Guests:

Tom Fitzgerald, co-founder and blogger, Tom and Lorenzo blog; co-author, "Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life"

Lorenzo Marquez, co-founder and blogger, Tom and Lorenzo blog; co-author, "Legendary Children: The First Decade of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Last Century of Queer Life"

