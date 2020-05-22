With Permission to Work from Home, Many Tech Workers Contemplate Leaving the Bay Area

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that many of the company's employees will be able to work from home permanently. That announcement comes on the heels of a similar move from fellow tech companies Twitter and Square. With these more flexible policies emerging during the pandemic, many tech workers are considering defecting from the Bay Area’s sky-high cost of living for more affordable pastures. We'll discuss what this could mean for Silicon Valley and Bay Area culture and we want to hear from you: are you a tech worker who's considering moving elsewhere?