With Permission to Work from Home, Many Tech Workers Contemplate Leaving the Bay Area
PBS NewsHour
10:00 pm – 11:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Forum

With Permission to Work from Home, Many Tech Workers Contemplate Leaving the Bay Area

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
 (ake1150sb / iStock)

On Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that many of the company's employees will be able to work from home permanently. That announcement comes on the heels of a similar move from fellow tech companies Twitter and Square. With these more flexible policies emerging during the pandemic, many tech workers are considering defecting from the Bay Area’s sky-high cost of living for more affordable pastures. We'll discuss what this could mean for Silicon Valley and Bay Area culture and we want to hear from you: are you a tech worker who's considering moving elsewhere?

Guests:

Sarah Frier, tech reporter, Bloomberg

