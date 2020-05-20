KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
American Diplomat Richard Haass on the State of 'The World'
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Cartoon Boom

Hollywood may have come to a screeching halt, but there’s one part of the entertainment industry that’s seen a business boom: animation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

Cartoon Boom

Hollywood may have come to a screeching halt, but there’s one part of the entertainment industry that’s seen a business boom: animation.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

American Diplomat Richard Haass on the State of 'The World'

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Richard N. Haass

In his latest book, "The World: A Brief Introduction," Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass writes that "what begins at the local level can quickly become global." We're seeing the stark truth of that statement in the devastating ripple effects the coronavirus pandemic continues to have across the globe. And it's why Haass sees institutions of global governance like the World Health Organization as "essential" to this era. In this hour, we talk to Haass about the book, the unique challenges of our more interconnected world and how we can better navigate them.

Guests:

Richard Haass, president, Council on Foreign Relations; author, "The World: A Brief Introduction"

Sponsored