American Diplomat Richard Haass on the State of 'The World'

In his latest book, "The World: A Brief Introduction," Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass writes that "what begins at the local level can quickly become global." We're seeing the stark truth of that statement in the devastating ripple effects the coronavirus pandemic continues to have across the globe. And it's why Haass sees institutions of global governance like the World Health Organization as "essential" to this era. In this hour, we talk to Haass about the book, the unique challenges of our more interconnected world and how we can better navigate them.