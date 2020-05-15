Race and the Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Last week video surfaced of a young black man, 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery, being pursued, then shot and killed by two white men while jogging in a suburban neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The video prompted the arrest of George McMichael and his son Travis McMichael on May 7 -- over two months after the Feb. 23 incident. With the killing of yet another innocent black person for "appearing suspicious,” director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center Ibram X. Kendi asked the question "Who Gets to Be Afraid in America?" in a piece for The Atlantic. Kendi joins us to discuss that question and the case of Ahmaud Arbery.