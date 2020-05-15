KQED is a proud member of
Race and the Killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Forum

Race and the Killing of Ahmaud Arbery

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
BRUNSWICK, GA - The family of Ahmaud Arbery embrace at the Glynn County Courthouse during a protest of the shooting death of Arbery on May 8, 2020 in Brunswick, Georgia. Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael were arrested the previous night and charged with murder. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Last week video surfaced of a young black man, 25-year old Ahmaud Arbery, being pursued, then shot and killed by two white men while jogging in a suburban neighborhood in Brunswick, Georgia. The video prompted the arrest of George McMichael and his son Travis McMichael on May 7 -- over two months after the Feb. 23 incident. With the killing of yet another innocent black person for "appearing suspicious,” director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center Ibram X. Kendi asked the question "Who Gets to Be Afraid in America?" in a piece for The Atlantic. Kendi joins us to discuss that question and the case of Ahmaud Arbery.

Guests:

Ibram X. Kendi, professor, History and International Relations and founding director, the Antiracist Research and Policy Center, American University; author, "How to be an Anti-Racist"

