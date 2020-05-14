As Social Distancing Continues, so Does Pandemic Shaming

Has someone strayed too close to you at the grocery store? Have you questioned who has the right of way on a narrow sidewalk? Or seen groups of people hanging out without masks and thought to say something? Two months of stay-at-home orders have tested the patience of many people -- especially in regards to the behavior of others. Those frustrations are prompting a wave of shaming in person or on social media sites such as Nextdoor. We dive into the phenomenon of pandemic shaming and we want to hear from you: What public behavior is frustrating you during this time? What behaviors have been encouraging?