Has someone strayed too close to you at the grocery store? Have you questioned who has the right of way on a narrow sidewalk? Or seen groups of people hanging out without masks and thought to say something? Two months of stay-at-home orders have tested the patience of many people -- especially in regards to the behavior of others. Those frustrations are prompting a wave of shaming in person or on social media sites such as Nextdoor. We dive into the phenomenon of pandemic shaming and we want to hear from you: What public behavior is frustrating you during this time? What behaviors have been encouraging?
As Social Distancing Continues, so Does Pandemic Shaming
at 10:00 AM
A sign promoting social distancing at Fort Adams State Park on May 09, 2020 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Guests:
Heather Knight, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
Heather Kelly, technology reporter, The Washington Post
