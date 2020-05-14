KQED is a proud member of
As Social Distancing Continues, so Does Pandemic Shaming
All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
11:30 pm – 1:00 amAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

As Social Distancing Continues, so Does Pandemic Shaming

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A sign promoting social distancing at Fort Adams State Park on May 09, 2020 in Newport, Rhode Island. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Has someone strayed too close to you at the grocery store? Have you questioned who has the right of way on a narrow sidewalk? Or seen groups of people hanging out without masks and thought to say something? Two months of stay-at-home orders have tested the patience of many people -- especially in regards to the behavior of others. Those frustrations are prompting a wave of shaming in person or on social media sites such as Nextdoor. We dive into the phenomenon of pandemic shaming and we want to hear from you: What public behavior is frustrating you during this time? What behaviors have been encouraging?

Guests:

Heather Knight, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Heather Kelly, technology reporter, The Washington Post

