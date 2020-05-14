Republicans Win Closely-Watched California Special Election to Fill Katie Hill's House Seat

Republican Mike Garcia, a former pilot and businessman endorsed by President Trump, has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in Californias special election for the 25th congressional district, which includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The seat was left vacant by Democrat Katie Hill after a personal scandal last year and Garcia will now serve out the rest of Hill's term. But Garcia and Smith will face off again in November. We discuss the first California election of the coronavirus era, and its implications for the battles for Congress and the White House.