Forum

Republicans Win Closely-Watched California Special Election to Fill Katie Hill's House Seat

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
People wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the special election between Democratic Christy Smith and Republican Mike Garcia to replace former Rep. Katie Hill in the state's 25th Congressional District, in Santa Clarita, California on May 12, 2020.  (MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Mike Garcia, a former pilot and businessman endorsed by President Trump, has defeated Democrat Christy Smith in Californias special election for the 25th congressional district, which includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The seat was left vacant by Democrat Katie Hill after a personal scandal last year  and Garcia will now serve out the rest of Hill's term. But Garcia and Smith will face off again in November.  We discuss the first California election of the coronavirus era, and its implications for the battles for Congress and the White House.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

