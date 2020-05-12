KQED is a proud member of
How to Fly and Feel Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic
All Things Considered
All Things Considered
Forum

How to Fly and Feel Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Passengers wait to disembark the plane on their arrival at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, on April 23, 2020 (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

With little direction from the federal government, commercial airlines have been tasked with implementing their own safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, creating chaos in the skies. For some travelers, flights are nearly empty,  with plenty of space to practice social distancing. But others have reported crowded planes, with some passengers not wearing masks. Flying is supposed to be limited to essential trips only, but the definition of essential is murky at best. We’ll talk about what it’s like to fly now, the state of the industry, and what the future holds for air travel.

Guests:

Elizabeth Becker, journalist and author of "Overbooked: The Exploding Business of Travel and Tourism"

Natalie Compton, reporter for the Washington Post's travel column "By the Way"

Catherine Hamm, travel editor, Los Angeles Times

