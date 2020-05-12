How to Fly and Feel Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With little direction from the federal government, commercial airlines have been tasked with implementing their own safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, creating chaos in the skies. For some travelers, flights are nearly empty, with plenty of space to practice social distancing. But others have reported crowded planes, with some passengers not wearing masks. Flying is supposed to be limited to essential trips only, but the definition of essential is murky at best. We’ll talk about what it’s like to fly now, the state of the industry, and what the future holds for air travel.