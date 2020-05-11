KQED is a proud member of
What Could The Restaurant Industry Look Like After The Coronavirus Pandemic?
Forum

What Could The Restaurant Industry Look Like After The Coronavirus Pandemic?

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
A man gets takeout from a restaurant in the Mission District of San Francisco on March 20, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

As Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to release reopening guidelines for restaurants this week, the industry remains coated in uncertainty.  The California Restaurant Association estimates that before the pandemic there were more than 76,000 establishments and nearly 1.5 million workers in the state, making it one of the state’s largest industries. The rising cost of doing business had already pushed many restaurants to the brink of shuttering. Now with shelter-in-place, the majority of Bay Area restaurants have closed their doors and those that remain open for takeout and delivery have seen their sales plummet. In this hour, we talk about the challenges restaurants are facing and what adaptations could become permanent as California gradually reopens.

Guests:

Luke Tsai, editor, Eater SF

Chris Pastena, owner, Chop Bar, Tribune Tavern and Calavera

Laurie Thomas, executive director, Golden Gate Restaurant Association

Javier Cabral, editor, L.A. Taco; associate producer, Taco Chronicles

David Nayfeld, co-owner and executive chef, Che Fico

