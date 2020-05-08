KQED is a proud member of
California Faces Projected $54 Billion Deficit Through Summer 2021
California Faces Projected $54 Billion Deficit Through Summer 2021

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
 (Vepar5 / iStock)

California faces the worst budget deficit in the state's history, at $54 billion.  That's according to an analysis released Thursday by the state Department of Finance.  The projected shortfall comes after a $21 billion surplus last year, and as the state continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown more than 4 million Californians into unemployment. We’ll talk about what the deficit could mean for schools, social services, and the state’s response to the virus. 

Guests:

Scott Shafer, senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk; co-host of KQED's "Political Breakdown"

