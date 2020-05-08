California Faces Projected $54 Billion Deficit Through Summer 2021

California faces the worst budget deficit in the state's history, at $54 billion. That's according to an analysis released Thursday by the state Department of Finance. The projected shortfall comes after a $21 billion surplus last year, and as the state continues to reel from the coronavirus pandemic, which has thrown more than 4 million Californians into unemployment. We’ll talk about what the deficit could mean for schools, social services, and the state’s response to the virus.