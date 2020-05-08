KQED is a proud member of
New Federal Rules Increase Protections for Students Accused of Sexual Assault
Forum

New Federal Rules Increase Protections for Students Accused of Sexual Assault

Mina Kim
at 9:30 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos as seen on March 26, 2020 in Washington D.C. ( Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Victim Rights advocates say they’ll challenge in court education secretary Betsy DeVos’ final regulations for how schools that receive federal funding handle allegations of sexual harassment. The regulations roll back a controversial Obama Administration directive that DeVos says turned campus disciplinary hearings into “kangaroo courts”.  The new rules narrow the definition of sexual assault, raise the standard for finding a student responsible for misconduct and allow cross examination of both students.  Forum discusses the regulations and what they mean for students.

Guests:

Anna North, senior reporter, Vox

Suzanne Taylor, system wide Title IX Office, University of California

