Marin Health Officer Talks About His Personal and Professional Battle Against COVID-19

In late March, Dr. Matthew Willis, Marin County’s top public health official, became his county’s 39th confirmed case of COVID-19. After taking a leave of absence to recuperate, he is now back on the job leading Marin’s response to the biggest public health emergency in decades. Marin County, with about 260,000 residents, is sparsely populated and has had fewer coronavirus infections than other Bay Area counties. Willis said he “underestimated how bad” his illness would be, which has given him perspective on how to promote safety at a time when many people want to reopen the economy. We talk to Willis about his coronavirus journey.