More Data Shows Higher Coronavirus Risk for Black and Latino Communities

According to the APM Research Lab, the current COVID-19 mortality rate for African Americans is over two times higher than that of all other racial groups. And initial findings from a recent COVID-19 testing project in San Francisco’s Mission District show that Latinos are also being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. This hour, we discuss the latest data and the history behind why Black and Latino people are being infected by coronavirus and dying from it at higher rates than the rest of the population.