According to the APM Research Lab, the current COVID-19 mortality rate for African Americans is over two times higher than that of all other racial groups. And initial findings from a recent COVID-19 testing project in San Francisco’s Mission District show that Latinos are also being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus. This hour, we discuss the latest data and the history behind why Black and Latino people are being infected by coronavirus and dying from it at higher rates than the rest of the population.
More Data Shows Higher Coronavirus Risk for Black and Latino Communities
at 10:00 AM
Local residents fill out paperwork at a mobile COVID-19 testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California, just south of Los Angeles, on April 28, 2020. - St. John's Well Child and Family Center is providing COVID-19 testing sites in African-American and Latino communities which have been neglected in terms of testing as compared to wealthier areas of Los Angeles County. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Kimberlé Crenshaw, professor of law, UCLA School of Law and Columbia Law School; executive director, African American Policy Forum
Alexis Madrigal, staff writer, The Atlantic; runs The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project
Jon Jacobo, member, Latino Task Force for COVID-19 in San Francisco
