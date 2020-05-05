KQED is a proud member of
Childcare Closures Leave Parents, Kids and Teachers Scrambling
Forum

Childcare Closures Leave Parents, Kids and Teachers Scrambling

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
Children doing an activity at preschool  ((Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images for Eventive))

Before the coronavirus pandemic, about a third of all kids in the US five and under attended a preschool or childcare center. Now many of those facilities are closed or face an uncertain future. In daycares and preschools that remain open teachers and providers put themselves at risk, often without protective gear. We'll talk about how parents, kids, and early education teachers and providers are dealing with the childcare crisis and what will happen when more parents start returning to work.

Guests:

Zaidee Stavely, early education reporter, EdSource

Marcy Whitebook, founding director, Center for the Study of Child Care Employment at the University of California, Berkeley

Mary Ignatius, statewide organizer, Parent Voices, a parent led advocacy group for quality and affordable childcare

