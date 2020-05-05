Bay Area Tenants Call for Rent Strikes and Canceling Rents

The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of people out of work going back to mid-March. That loss of income is now reverberating in the housing market. Tenants throughout the Bay Area are organizing “rent strikes” and calling for landlords to “cancel the rent” to ease housing costs for people who have lost income. At the same time, California’s statewide eviction moratorium ends May 31, leaving many renters anxious that they will be evicted soon after. We talk to experts about the challenges tenants and landlords are facing.