The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of people out of work going back to mid-March. That loss of income is now reverberating in the housing market. Tenants throughout the Bay Area are organizing “rent strikes” and calling for landlords to “cancel the rent” to ease housing costs for people who have lost income. At the same time, California’s statewide eviction moratorium ends May 31, leaving many renters anxious that they will be evicted soon after. We talk to experts about the challenges tenants and landlords are facing.
Bay Area Tenants Call for Rent Strikes and Canceling Rents
at 9:00 AM
Aerial shot of houses and apartment buildings in Oakland. (iStock)
Guests:
Erin Baldassari, affordable housing reporter, KQED News
Tom Bannon, CEO, California Apartment Association
Ben Metcalf, managing director, Terner Center or Housing Innovation at the University of California, Berkeley, and former director of California Department of Housing and Community Development
