Big Changes, Big Cases at the Supreme Court
Forum

Big Changes, Big Cases at the Supreme Court

Mina Kim
at 9:00 AM
WASHINGTON, DC: A police officer walks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

These are unprecedented times at the Supreme Court. For the first time in history the tradition-bound court is hearing cases by phone and live streaming oral arguments, starting Monday. It also postponed months of oral arguments, something it hasn't done since the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. The court is also considering historic cases, including whether President Trump can shield his tax records from state and congressional investigations. Forum talks about how the Supreme Court is changing in the time of COVID and we preview some of the biggest cases before the court.

Guests:

Nina Totenberg, legal affairs correspondent, NPR

Rory Little, professor, UC Hastings College of the Law

