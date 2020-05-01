With music venues closed and festivals postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, music fans have been gathering online to watch livestreamed concerts, DJ sets and more. We’ll talk about upcoming music events you can stream at home and we want to hear from you: what music and artists are keeping you company in quarantine?
The Beat Goes On: Music Events to Livestream in Quarantine
at 10:40 AM
Guests:
Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts
Patrick Huang, performs as DJ Phatrick
