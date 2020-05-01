KQED is a proud member of
The Beat Goes On: Music Events to Livestream in Quarantine

Mina Kim
at 10:40 AM
 (iStock)

With music venues closed and festivals postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, music fans have been gathering online to watch livestreamed concerts, DJ sets and more. We’ll talk about upcoming music events you can stream at home and we want to hear from you: what music and artists are keeping you company in quarantine?

Guests:

Nastia Voynovskaya, associate editor, KQED Arts

Patrick Huang, performs as DJ Phatrick

