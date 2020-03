A List Of Live Virtual Concerts To Watch During The Coronavirus Shutdown

Updated March 17, 3:07 p.m. ET.

As more festivals, performances and concerts are canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, musicians of all stripes and sizes are taking to social and streaming platforms to play live for their fans.

NPR Music is compiling a list of live audio and video streams from around the world, categorized by date and genre, with links out to streaming platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Some will require registration or a subscription, but most will be free, often with digital tip jars and opportunities to directly support artists by buying music and merchandise.

Some artists are planning daily streams — like Ben Gibbard and Christine and the Queens — and will be noted below as information becomes available.

This is a living document, updated every day until it's no longer needed. An archive of concerts that are available on demand can be found at the bottom of the page.