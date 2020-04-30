California issued new guidelines this week for who can get unemployment benefits, now allowing millions of self-employed people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic to apply. But the state’s Employment Development Department is struggling to keep up with callers and many are unable to fill out applications because of frozen screens, disconnections or other technical issues. We'll hear about the new benefit guidelines and what the EDD is doing to keep up with skyrocketing demand.
California’s Unemployment Agency Struggles to Meet Demand
at 10:30 AM
A sign reads "Sorry We're Closed" at a store in the Castro district of San Francisco on Mar. 16, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)
Guests:
Carole Vigne, staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work
Patrick McGreevy, staff writer, Los Angeles Times
