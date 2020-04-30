KQED is a proud member of
California’s Unemployment Agency Struggles to Meet Demand
Forum

California’s Unemployment Agency Struggles to Meet Demand

Michael Krasny
at 10:30 AM
A sign reads "Sorry We're Closed" at a store in the Castro district of San Francisco on Mar. 16, 2020. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

California issued new guidelines this week for who can get unemployment benefits, now allowing millions of self-employed people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic to apply. But the state’s Employment Development Department is struggling to keep up with callers and many are unable to fill out applications because of  frozen screens, disconnections or other technical issues.  We'll hear about the new benefit guidelines and what the EDD is doing to keep up with skyrocketing demand. 

Guests:

Carole Vigne, staff attorney, Legal Aid at Work

Patrick McGreevy, staff writer, Los Angeles Times

