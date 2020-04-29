Newsom Announces Phased Plan for Reopening California

Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday said he believes the state is "weeks, not months, away" from easing some of the stay-at-home orders. Newsom says low-risk businesses, retail stores and some public spaces will be among the first to reopen. He added that schools may get an early jump on next year, opening as soon as July. But don't plan on a haircut soon. Higher risk businesses like hair salons and gyms will be the last to reopen. Forum discusses the governor's announcement and his declaration that changes to shelter-in-place orders will be decided at the state, not the local level.