KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Newsom Announces Phased Plan for Reopening California
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

GoFundMe

With much of the economy frozen due to the coronavirus, crowdfunding platform GoFundMe is seeing a surge of activity. A conversation with the CEO of GoFundMe, on what the platform’s usage says about the road to recovery and the social safety net.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
11:00 pm – 11:30 pmMarketplace

GoFundMe

With much of the economy frozen due to the coronavirus, crowdfunding platform GoFundMe is seeing a surge of activity. A conversation with the CEO of GoFundMe, on what the platform’s usage says about the road to recovery and the social safety net.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Newsom Announces Phased Plan for Reopening California

Michael Krasny
at 9:00 AM
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the California Department of Public Health in February. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday said he believes the state is "weeks, not months, away" from easing some of the stay-at-home orders. Newsom says low-risk businesses, retail stores and some public spaces will be among the first to reopen. He added that schools may get an early jump on next year, opening as soon as July. But don't plan on a haircut soon. Higher risk businesses like hair salons and gyms will be the last to reopen. Forum discusses the governor's announcement and his declaration that changes to shelter-in-place orders will be decided at the state, not the local level.

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk

Julia McEvoy, senior editor, Education and Equity, KQED News

Sponsored