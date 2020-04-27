Experts Warn Coronavirus Second Wave Could Be More Severe

A second wave of coronavirus infections next winter could prove more difficult to combat than what we’re dealing with now, according to Robert Redfield, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield told The Washington Post last week that coronavirus coupled with seasonal flu would further strain healthcare systems. Experts warn that how we prepare -- such as replenishing the national stockpile of personal protective equipment and implementing widespread coronavirus testing -- will be key. We’ll discuss the anticipated second wave and take your questions on what to expect.