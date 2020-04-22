KQED is a proud member of
Pandemic Response Offers Hope and Warnings for Addressing Climate Crisis
Forum

Pandemic Response Offers Hope and Warnings for Addressing Climate Crisis

Michael Krasny
at 10:00 AM
 (NASA)

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted swift and far-reaching global action, as governments impose stay-at-home orders and the private sector mobilizes to find a cure. To some environmentalists, all that's a sign that our society is capable of bold, collective action to combat climate change. But the pandemic has also exposed fissures in the public's trust in science. On the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we'll talk about how our experience battling the pandemic can inform how we address the climate crisis, and whether this is the moment to enact lasting green reforms.

Guests:

Daniel Esty, professor of environmental law and policy, Yale Law School

Bina Venkataraman, editorial page editor, Boston Globe

Dan Kammen, professor of energy and director of the Renewable and Appropriate Energy Laboratory, UC Berkeley

