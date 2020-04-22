New Stanford Antibody Study Sparks Criticism

Two new antibody studies, from Santa Clara County and Los Angeles County, find far more widespread coronavirus infection rates than previously thought. The findings have big implications for what is known about the lethality of COVID19 as well as when the shelter in place can be eased. But some researchers say that the studies--which have not yet been peer reviewed--use unreliable antibody test kits and have grave sampling and statistical errors. We discuss the findings and why antibody tests might be the key to reopening the state.